TVS Motor launches TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP scooter

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday launched the TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP comes in a tri-tone colour scheme and is priced at Rs 89,475 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

TVS Ntorq 125 features the SmartXonnect connectivity platform, its renewed drive train with ride modes and lightweighting. Including the voice assist feature, it covers connectivity functions like mode change, navigation, console brightness adjustment and DnD.

In addition, the TVS said that the Ntorq 125 Race XP is the only scooter in the 125cc segment to have more than 10 ps of power.

The new toggle ride modes allow the rider to access additional delivery from the vehicle on demand. In addition, with the use of advanced engineering polymers, high strength steel and alloy steel, the TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP is lighter too.

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing), Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand said, “TVS Ntorq 125 has redefined the expectation from a scooter in India. It ushered in the age of the exciting, powerful, connected scooter for the always-connected Gen Z. Mindful of this, we are happy to introduce the TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP. It comes armed with the highest power in the segment, first-in-segment dual ride modes, delivering higher top speed and superior acceleration. This is made possible through our continuous advancements in engineering and pursuit of consumer delight, like engine breathing and combustion optimisation and usage of advanced engineering polymers, high strength steel and other alloys leveraging continuous computer-aided design simulation.

“The TVS SmartXonnect connectivity platform gets industry-first Voice Assist. Now your Ntorq responds to your command(s). A new look with red alloys complements the offering. Crafted for those in the 'always-on' GenZ, who love to rev it up, the array of best-in-class connectivity and vehicle features coupled with segment-first 10.2 ps of power will excite Gen Z,” he added.

The TVS Ntorq 125 Race XP comes with race-tuned fuel injection (RT-Fi) engine that churns out peak torque of 10.8 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Users also have an option of choosing between two riding modes, Race mode and Street mode, with a flick of a switch. The Race mode allows riders to experience the accentuated performance of the scooter on highways, with a top speed of 98 Kmph and excellent acceleration. The Street mode is for ideal city commute and traffic conditions. When activated, it increases mileage and offers a smooth riding experience.