TVS Motor reports highest ever revenue 

TVS Motor Company reported highest ever revenue of Rs 5,619 crore in the second quarter of 2021-22 as against Rs 4,605 crore in the second quarter of 2020-21, registering a growth of 22 per cent.

The company also posted highest ever EBITDA of Rs 562 crore as against Rs 430 crore during the quarter ended September 2020, despite various challenges in terms of increase in commodity costs, scarcity of containers for international business and shortage in semiconductors through significant cost reduction initiatives and growth in revenue.

The company’s PBT grew by 41 per cent at Rs 377 crore during this quarter as against Rs 267 crore during the quarter ended September 2020. The company registered Operating EBITDA margin of 10 per cent during this quarter as against 9.3 per cent during the quarter ended September 2020.

Total two-wheeler sales of 8.70 lakh units were registered in the quarter as against 8.34 lakh units in the second quarter of 2020-21.

Two-wheeler export sales grew by 46 per cent compared to Q2 of the last year.

Motorcycles registered sales of 4.39 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2021 as against sales of 3.66 lakh units registered in the quarter ended September 2020.

Scooter sales of the company for the quarter registered 2.66 lakh units as against sales of 2.70 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2020.

Total three wheelers registered sales of 0.47 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2021 as against sales of 0.33 lakh units in the quarter ended September 2020.

During the quarter, focused working capital management and improved operating performance helped the company to generate operating free cash flow of Rs 1,090 crores.

Half-year results:

The total two-wheeler sales of the Company for the half-year ended September 2021 is 14.88 lakh units as against 10.90 lakh units recorded in the half-year ended September 2020.

The total three-wheeler sales for the half-year ended September 2021 is 0.86 lakh units as against 0.45 lakh units registered in the half-year ended September 2020. The total export of two and three-wheelers for the half-year ended September 2021 is 6.43 lakh units as against 2.96 lakh units in the half-year ended September 2020.



The total revenue in the half-year ended September 2021 is Rs 9,554 crore against Rs 6,037 crore in the half-year ended September 2020.

PBT before exceptional items for the half-year ended September 2021 is Rs 479 crore as against Rs 78 crore in the half-year ended September 2020.

During the half-year ended September 2021, the company reported profit after tax of Rs 331 crore as against Rs 57 crore in the half-year ended September 2020.