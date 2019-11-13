Ultraviolette F77 electric motorbike launched

Bangalore-based company Ultraviolette Automotive on Wednesday launched the F77 electric motorcycle.

The first high-performance electric motorcycle launched in India, the F77 can accelerate from 0-60 Kmph in 2.9 seconds and 0-100 in 7.5 seconds. A product of three years of development, it has a top speed of 147 Kmph and a range of up to 150 Km on a single charge with three batteries.

The aviation and aerospace engineering-inspired F77 has been designed completely from scratch from the start-up, which is backed by TVS Motor Company.

The three variants are F77 Lightning, F77 Shadow and F77 Laser and are priced between Rs 300,000 and 325,000 (on-road). Online registrations will commence soon. Deliveries are expected to begin in October 2020. Initially, there will be one company dealership in Bangalore, then in the Metros and followed by other cities later.

Narayan Subramaniam, Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd. said, “We have always believed that for electric mobility to become mainstream in India, there are two important factors -- to build and develop vehicles that are desirable and come with a certain pride of ownership and the need to innovate on the energy side as well. Now in its seventh generation, the F77 has undergone several thousand kilometres of testing and we are confident that it will be a compelling alternative to internal combustion engine motorcycles.”

“The F77 is the fact that it busts every single negative notion and perception associated with electric vehicles,” said Niraj Rajmohan, Founder and CTO. “It has been designed keeping the aspirations of Indian consumers in mind while being tested for the toughest and most extreme terrain and climatic conditions in the country.”

The F77 has torque figures of 90 Nm at the motor and 450 Nm at the wheel. It is powered by a modular 3-battery pack with a maximum capacity of 4.2 KWh. The batteries can be removed and charged indoors too. Fast charging technology provides a 0-80 per cent charge in 50 minutes or 0-100 per cent charge in 90 minutes. The standard charger provides a 0-80 per cent battery charge in three hours or 0-100 per cent charge in five hours. The vehicle includes a CCS Type-2 Charge Port to support both AC and DC charging from public infrastructure.