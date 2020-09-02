Volkswagen announces prices for BS-VI Polo, Vento

Volkswagen India on Wednesday announced the start of bookings and prices of the top of the trims automatic variant of the BS-VI Polo hatchback and Vento sedan.

The Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus is being offered at an introductory price of Rs 9.67 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh respectively. Both are available with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission variant.

The AT variants of both the BS-VI Polo and Vento are powered by Volkswagen’s 1.0 litre TSI engine. With a power output of 110 ps and 175 Nm of torque, the Polo GT TSI is equipped with dual airbags, black OVRM caps, GTI inspired seats and black rear spoiler. On the Vento, for passenger safety and comfort, the Highline Plus variant comprises of four airbags, LED headlamps that offer a comfortable journey.

Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen, our brand philosophy is to be a premium accessible car manufacturer in India. With that intention, we are launching our automatic variant on the BS-VI Polo and Vento. That will continue to offer customers the performance & enhanced fun-to-drive experience, resonating with its maximum power and minimum consumption ideology. With the introduction of the automatic variant, we are making our carlines more accessible for the Indian customers.

“The smooth gearshift makes it perfect for the Indian driving conditions. The AT transmission also reduces the overall maintenance cost and positively enhances our total cost of ownership (TCO) experience,” he added.

Deliveries of the Polo GT TSI and Vento Highline Plus automatic transmission will begin from September 15.