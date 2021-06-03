Volkswagen introduces new Polo Comfortline trim 

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday announced the launch of new Comfortline trim with automatic transmission of the Polo family.

It will be powered by the 1.0-litre Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) engine from Volkswagen. The new trim line will be available at a starting ex-showroom price of Rs 8.51 lakh.

The Polo CL TSI AT will come with an auto-climatronic air-conditioning feature along with a 17.7-cm Blaupunkt music system, specific to this trim.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are excited to announce the introduction of new trim line in the Polo family, Comfortline TSI AT. The Polo continues to be a strong contender in the segment, and through this announcement, our endeavour is to continuously engage with customers by offering striking enhancements on our flagship model and provide safe and meticulously German engineered products coupled with a fun-to-drive experience.”

The Polo CL TSI AT comes with a six-speed automatic transmission mated to a 1.0-litre TSI engine offering a peak power of 110 ps and 175 Nm of torque. The new trim line will be available in Flash Red, Sunset Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver and Carbon Steel colour options.