Volkswagen launches limited edition Vento, Polo 

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has launched the limited Matt edition of the Polo and Vento in India. The Matt edition will be available in the GT variant of the Polo, starting at an offer price of Rs 9.99 lakh, Vento Highline AT variant at Rs 11.94 lakh and Vento Highline Plus AT variant at Rs 13.34 lakh. The deliveries of the limited edition models will commence immediately.

The Polo and Vento Matt edition are powered by TSI engines. Both the Polo and Vento are mated to a six-speed automatic gearbox, offering a peak power and torque of 81 KW at 5000-5500 rpm and 175 Nm at 1750-4000 rpm, respectively.

The exterior of both the carlines, including the roof, fuel flap, front and rear bumper will have Carbon Steel Grey Matt finish, whereas the ORVM and door handles will come with a black glossy finish.

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said: “Polo and Vento are our class-leading products and they have been setting new benchmarks in their respective categories since their introduction. I am delighted to launch the limited Matt edition models of both the carlines for our discerning customers, who want to stand out from the crowd. We are confident our customers will thoroughly enjoy driving these cars with an understated elegance, which offer superior quality, German engineering and TSI powered fun-to-drive experience.”

The Matt edition Polo and Vento will be available across all the Volkswagen dealerships starting October 5.

Customers can visit any nearby dealership or go to the brand’s online retail platform to book the limited-edition models.

The carlines come with Volkswagen standard 4EVER Care package which includes four-year warranty, four-year road-side assistance (RSA) and three free services as standard, offering peace of mind and hassle-free ownership experience to the customers.