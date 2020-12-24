Volkswagen to hike Polo, Vento prices by 2.5% from Jan

Volkswagen to hike Polo, Vento prices by 2.5% from January

The company joins other automobile manufacturers which have already announced that they would hike prices from January due to increased input costs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 24 2020, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 13:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

German carmaker Volkswagen on Thursday said it will hike prices of its hatchback Polo and mid-sized sedan Vento in India by up to 2.5 per cent from next month.

The company joins other automobile manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki India, Nissan, Renault India, Honda Cars, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ford India, Isuzu, BMW India, Audi India, and Hero MotoCorp, which have already announced that they would hike prices from January due to increased input costs.

"Effective January 2021, Volkswagen India announces a price revision of up to 2.5 per cent across the Polo and Vento models in lieu to the rising input costs," a spokesperson of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.

The company sells Polo and Vento with prices starting from Rs 5.88 lakh and Rs 8.94 lakh, respectively.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Volkswagen
price hike
Polo
Automobile

What's Brewing

6 underrated 'direct to OTT' movies from 2020

6 underrated 'direct to OTT' movies from 2020

How confident are you about your coronavirus test?

How confident are you about your coronavirus test?

'Wonder Woman 1984' review: Uncynical take on heroism

'Wonder Woman 1984' review: Uncynical take on heroism

Celebrating the Indian Christmas

Celebrating the Indian Christmas

Why should we explore asteroids?

Why should we explore asteroids?

The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic

The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic

DH Toon | 'Gupkar Gang going vocal for local'

DH Toon | 'Gupkar Gang going vocal for local'

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

 