Volvo's locally assembled XC40 Recharge SUV at Rs 55.9L

Volvo drives in locally assembled XC40 Recharge SUV at Rs 55.9 lakh

The model is the first locally assembled luxury electric vehicle in India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Jul 26 2022, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2022, 16:35 ist
Volvo Car India on Tuesday launched its pure electric SUV XC40 Recharge in the country tagged at Rs 55.9 lakh. Credit: Reuters Photo

Volvo Car India on Tuesday launched its pure electric SUV XC40 Recharge in the country tagged at Rs 55.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The model is the first locally assembled luxury electric vehicle in India.

"The launch of the XC40 Recharge and its assembly at our Bangalore plant further reinforces Volvo Car’s long-term vision and commitment to India and the Indian consumer," Volvo Car India Managing Director Jyoti Malhotra said in a statement.

Also Read—India's biggest spectrum auction begins, 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh cr on offer

The model comes with a range of over 400 km on a single charge, he added.

XC40 Recharge will only be sold online directly by the Swedish carmaker.

Customers can place orders by making a payment of Rs 50,000 online directly on Volvo Car India website from July 27.

Also Read—Unilever ups guidance after 8.1% underlying sales rise beats forecasts

The model generates 408 hp of power and comes with various safety features.

Volvo entered India in 2007 and currently has 22 dealerships across the country.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Electric Vehicle
volvo
Auto sector
Automobile
DH Wheels

What's Brewing

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Firefighters tackle California wildfire amid heatwave

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Christie's previews September sale of Indian art

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Making sense of the ongoing monkeypox outbreak

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Incidents involving students' suicides grip Tamil Nadu

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

Love, middle path and the Ikea effect

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

DH Toon | Selling RS seats, a 'profitable' investment?

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Scientists defend T. rex as only Tyrannosaurus species

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

Schools must be responsive to the needs of students

 