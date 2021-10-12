Volvo-Eicher CV launches new bus range 

Volvo-Eicher CV launches new bus range 

An all-new coach and sleeper bus range were launched

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 12 2021, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2021, 14:12 ist
Credit: DH Photo

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Limited on Tuesday launched an all-new coach and sleeper bus range. The custom-developed buses is designed and built in Volvo Buses India’s factory in Hosakote on high performance front engine Eicher 6016 R LPO 12.4 m chassis.   

“A year ago, we announced the formation of a Bus division within VECV with the clear aim to shape the developments in the Indian bus industry. Today, I am proud to launch a new range that synergises Eicher brand’s extensive local presence and expertise in value engineering with Volvo Buses India’s competence in premium bus segment. This product truly combines the ‘best-of-the-both-worlds," said Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles.  

Akash Passey, President, Bus Division, VECV added, “This is the first milestone in our drive to offer a complete range of market-adapted economy, mid-premium and premium buses across all market segments. With the national permit being rolled out, operators seek high quality buses - that call for balanced upfront investment - to reliably cover longer distances. The new products are the perfect answer to this rapidly evolving market’s needs. We are confident that the fully factory-built coach and sleeper will prove viable alternatives to rail and air travel, due to their best-in-class quality, reliability, and durability.”  

The buses are fully air-conditioned and the range, built on the Eicher 6016 R LPO 12.4 m chassis, is equipped with the reliable 5.1 litre VEDX5 engine derived from Volvo Group’s global powertrain family. Capable of delivering maximum power of 210 hp and flat torque of 825 Nm @ 1200-1600 rpm, the powerhouse delivers unmatched performance for drivers and best-in-class fuel efficiency for operators. 

The fully air-conditioned coach seats 43 passengers with best-in-class 11.3 cu.m luggage space. 

The sleeper version offers 30 berths that maximise comfort and safety and offers 6.5 cu.m of luggage space. The berths are separated by full-height partitions to ensure privacy and security in the air-conditioned environment. 

The high-performance Eicher 6016 R LPO 12.4 m chassis is designed to offer improved structural strength, while the corrosion free fuel tank and high-capacity alternator deliver trouble-free performance. 

Value-added features like cruise control, fuel coaching, Mbooster+ and intelligent engine protection system make the Eicher 6016 R LPO 12.4 m chassis a preferred choice for inter-city, route permit and staff applications. 

Equipped with the reliable 5.1 litre VEDX5 engine, built on Volvo Group’s global BS-VI platform. Capable of delivering maximum power of 210 hp and flat torque of 825 Nm @ 1200-1600 rpm, the powerhouse delivers unmatched performance and best-in-class fuel efficiency.   

Other features include theatre-type saloon seating, pushback seats, LED ambience, USB ports, reading lights, speakers, AC louvers and infotainment systems as standard offerings.  

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

DH Auto
Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles
Bus

What's Brewing

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

Why the United States dominates the Nobels

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

In Brazil, where football reigns, NBA creates its space

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DC's new Superman comes out as bisexual

DH Toon | Keeping people in dark amid power crisis

DH Toon | Keeping people in dark amid power crisis

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

Missing apostrophe in FB post puts man in legal trouble

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

 