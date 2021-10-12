Volvo-Eicher CV launches new bus range 

Volvo Eicher Commercial Vehicles Limited on Tuesday launched an all-new coach and sleeper bus range. The custom-developed buses is designed and built in Volvo Buses India’s factory in Hosakote on high performance front engine Eicher 6016 R LPO 12.4 m chassis.

“A year ago, we announced the formation of a Bus division within VECV with the clear aim to shape the developments in the Indian bus industry. Today, I am proud to launch a new range that synergises Eicher brand’s extensive local presence and expertise in value engineering with Volvo Buses India’s competence in premium bus segment. This product truly combines the ‘best-of-the-both-worlds," said Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles.

Akash Passey, President, Bus Division, VECV added, “This is the first milestone in our drive to offer a complete range of market-adapted economy, mid-premium and premium buses across all market segments. With the national permit being rolled out, operators seek high quality buses - that call for balanced upfront investment - to reliably cover longer distances. The new products are the perfect answer to this rapidly evolving market’s needs. We are confident that the fully factory-built coach and sleeper will prove viable alternatives to rail and air travel, due to their best-in-class quality, reliability, and durability.”

The buses are fully air-conditioned and the range, built on the Eicher 6016 R LPO 12.4 m chassis, is equipped with the reliable 5.1 litre VEDX5 engine derived from Volvo Group’s global powertrain family. Capable of delivering maximum power of 210 hp and flat torque of 825 Nm @ 1200-1600 rpm, the powerhouse delivers unmatched performance for drivers and best-in-class fuel efficiency for operators.

The fully air-conditioned coach seats 43 passengers with best-in-class 11.3 cu.m luggage space.

The sleeper version offers 30 berths that maximise comfort and safety and offers 6.5 cu.m of luggage space. The berths are separated by full-height partitions to ensure privacy and security in the air-conditioned environment.

The high-performance Eicher 6016 R LPO 12.4 m chassis is designed to offer improved structural strength, while the corrosion free fuel tank and high-capacity alternator deliver trouble-free performance.

Value-added features like cruise control, fuel coaching, Mbooster+ and intelligent engine protection system make the Eicher 6016 R LPO 12.4 m chassis a preferred choice for inter-city, route permit and staff applications.

Other features include theatre-type saloon seating, pushback seats, LED ambience, USB ports, reading lights, speakers, AC louvers and infotainment systems as standard offerings.