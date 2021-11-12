Volvo launches XC90 luxury SUV

Volvo Car India on Friday announced the launch of its flagship luxury SUV – the new Volvo XC90 – with a completely new petrol mild-hybrid engine.

The new petrol mild-hybrid Volvo XC90 is priced at Rs.89.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The XC90 is a seven-seater SUV. It was the first car to be launched on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), Volvo’s advanced modular and state-of-the-art product platform that features in all Volvo cars in the 90 and 60 Series.

“With the launch of the New XC90, we have launched three new petrol mild-hybrid models this quarter. The confidence reposed by the customer in our brand has given us the conviction to offer them technology loaded new models. This launch completes our commitment to transit from diesel to petrol and underlines our unfettered strategy to grow the Indian market,” said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India.

The advanced technology in the XC90 enables the driver to have personalised comfort and mobility setting. The head-up display allows you to watch your speed, follow turn-by-turn navigation, answer phone calls and more. All come without losing focus on the road. The XC90 has an intuitive touchscreen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment applications.

Volvo’s leadership in the field of automotive safety is embedded in the XC90. The SPA platform has resulted in the strongest Volvo cars to date because of extensive use of boron steel, as well as numerous safety systems designed to protect people inside and outside the car.

The New XC90 comes with a latest Advanced Air Cleaner technology that has a sensor to measure PM 2.5 levels inside the cabin. This optimises air quality inside the car, limiting the adverse health effects that are associated with air pollution and fine particulates.

In the cabin, the XC90 provides a luxury mobility environment with a blend of high-end materials such as wood, crystal and metal in a sophisticated Scandinavian design.

Similar to the option given on the S90 and XC60 mild hybrids, the company also offers a 3 years’ Volvo Service Package at a special price of only Rs 75,000 plus applicable taxes. This can be bought with the new launched petrol mild-hybrid cars. This is an introductory offer only during the current festive season which includes regular maintenance plus wear and tear cost over 3 years.

Specifications for XC90 mild hybrid

Capacity: 1969 cc

Max output: 300 hp

Max Torque: 420 Nm

Automatic 8-speed AWD

Air Suspension

Advanced Air Quality system with PM 2.5 sensor

Premium sound by Bowers & Wilkins (1400 W, 19 speakers)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Pilot Assist

Lane Keeping Aid

Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert

Collision Mitigation Support (front)

Collision warning and Mitigation support (rear)

360-degree camera

Park Assist Pilot

Heated front seats

Massage function (front seats)