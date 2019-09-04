Volvo XC90 Excellence Lounge variant launched

Volvo Car India launched the XC90 Excellence Lounge, the luxury variant of their flagship SUV. This variant is an ultra-limited edition in India from the Swedish automaker.

It is priced at Rs 1.42 crore (ex-showroom).

Some of the luxury features include extensive sound insulation, Nappa leather seats with ventilation and advanced massage functions, folding leather-clad tray tables, refrigerator, crystal glasses with holder, Linear Walnut Decor and a foldable integrated 13-inch iPad with Bowers & Wilkins headset that provides sublime luxury to the owner.

The luxury variant retains all XC90 T8 Excellence’s features. It is a plug-in hybrid with capacity to run for up to 40 Km in a single charge of the battery. Thereafter, the car automatically changes over to a hybrid mode. Other features of XC90 T8 Excellence like Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist, 360-degree camera, Collision Mitigation Support, remain in this Excellence Lounge.

The XC90 T8 Excellence Plug-in hybrid powertrain offers three distinct driving modes – Pure, Hybrid and Power. The car is built on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA). The 2.0 litre 4-cylinder petrol engine and a 65 KW electric motor delivers a collective 408 hp and 640 Nm torque. The SUV touches the 100 Kmph in 5.6 seconds.