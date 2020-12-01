Yamaha India launches FZ Vintage Edition 

Yamaha India on Tuesday launched the 'Vintage Edition' of the FZ brand.

The FZS-FI ABS Vintage Edition will be priced at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available at authorised Yamaha dealerships from the first week of December.

Vintage touches include the graphics and leather finish leather finish single piece two-level seat. Apart from the vintage touches, it will have Bluetooth connectivity “Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X” and an LED headlamp.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said: “We are committed to offer better motorcycling experiences to customers in India. We have introduced the Vintage Edition in our FZS-FI variant with smart features like Bluetooth connectivity. We will continue to bring more such excitement for the biking enthusiasts in future, eventually as we rev up the entire line up of our motorcycles.”

The new FZS-FI model has an air-cooled four-stroke 149 cc SOHC, two-valve, single-cylinder fuel-injected engine that puts out 12.4 ps at 7,250 rpm, while the peak torque figure is 13.6 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The motorcycle also comes with front disc with Bosch anti-lock braking system (ABS) and the rear gets a disc brake as well.

The tyres are 100/80-17 at the front and a 140/60-17 radial tyre at the rear.



