Yamaha launches R15 Version 4 motorbikes 

India Yamaha Motor on Tuesday launched its flagship 155cc supersport motorcycle, the YZF-R15 Version 4.

The model range gets even more desirable with the introduction of the YZF-R15M. The 2021 range of YZF-R15 gets a host of segment first features and will be available across all company dealerships in India by end of September, with prices starting at Rs 167,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The online bookings for this model range begin from Tuesday.

The R15 V4 comes in three colours Racing Blue, Dark Knight, and Metallic Red. The R15M will be available in Metallic Grey colour, additionally the R15M Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition has also been launched with MotoGP branding on the fairing, fuel tank, front mud guard and rear side panels.

The 2021 YZF-R15 range adopts predominantly horizontal design lines like the YZF-R1. As a result, the model looks sporty, while conveying a visual sense of stability in motion. The new YZF-R15 uses a single bi‐functional Class-D LED headlight that also emphasizes the presence of the M-shaped intake duct.

The new YZF-R15 employs an upside down front fork with 37mm inner tubes, wherein the lower end (unsprung) is light, and the upper end (sprung) has thick outer tubes bolted to the chassis for higher rigidity. This new structure offers more stability under braking, with improved comfort and cornering performance.

To accommodate the new front suspension, the upper triple clamp (handlebar crown) has been newly designed, with the rib shapes contributing to the strength–rigidity balance, similar to the M1.

The new YZF-R15 model is also the first small-displacement Yamaha motorcycle with manual transmission to feature the traction control system, which controls the ignition timing and fuel injection volume to instantly adjust engine power output to avoid excessive slippage. It is also the first Yamaha single-cylinder motorcycle to feature a quick-shifter (standard on the YZF-R15 V4 Racing Blue and YZF-R15M), for smooth, clutchless, upshifts. It activates when speed is at or over 20 km/h, the engine rpm is at or over 2,000 rpm and accelerating.

The 2021 YZF-R15 range is powered by a 155cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled, SOHC, four-valve engine that produces maximum power of 18.4 ps at 10,000 rpm, with a torque output of 14.2 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The fuel-injected motor with variable valve actuation (VVA) is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies said: “Under the umbrella of ‘The Call of the Blue’ brand campaign, Yamaha has launched unique products & services. Today, I am happy to announce the world premiere of the YZF-R15 V4 in India. This shows the importance of Indian market in our global plans. The YZF-R15 V4 carries the same racing DNA as the YZF-M1 & YZF-R1. The R15 V4 will provide Indian customers with all the latest technology that Yamaha has gained from conducting multiple racing activities.

“I believe that the all new YZF-R15 V4 and the YZF-R15M will take the thrills of racing to a whole new level & provide greater experience to our R15 fans in India. Yamaha will continue to provide such unique products & services in the Indian market in the future as well,” he added.

For 2021, both the YZF-R15 V4 and YZF-R15M come loaded with first in class features like newly designed trip/ info button positioned on the right handlebar, to toggle between display modes and info shown, the new fairing design reduces the coefficient of aerodynamic drag (CdA) from 0.307 on the current model to 0.293, reinforced subframe to tune the chassis’ balance, redesigned seat for easy weight shifting, good hold and easy ground reach, among others.