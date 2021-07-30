Yulu Dex vehicle announced for short mile delivery  

Yulu has announced the Dex, a custom-designed electric two-wheeler for 'short mile' delivery of food, grocery and medicine.

Yulu has partnered with leading food/ goods delivery providers to deploy up to 10,000 Yulu Dex across Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi in the first phase, by December 2021.

Amit Gupta, Co-Founder, Yulu Bike, said: "In addition to our leadership position in people-mobility, we are excited to expand our services to 'short mile delivery' of goods as well. With the boom in the online-to-offline economy, the number of gig workers in India has increased, but the majority of them don’t have a driving license nor can they afford their own vehicles. Yulu Dex, a high-quality purpose-built electric vehicle, will empower these gig economy workers by providing an affordable and safe electric vehicle.”

The company said that Yulu Dex provides a sustainable and affordable delivery option that addresses the key challenges faced by gig economy workers; rising fuel prices, inability to buy their personal vehicles and lack of driving license.

Yulu will use its extensive network of Yulu Zones and charging stations (Yulu Max) to provide seamless service with zero downtime, increasing the earning potential of gig economy workers and improving their economic well-being, the company added.

It further added that the Yulu Dex has been specifically designed to reduce the fatigue of the gig workers with a smooth riding experience and a goods carrier. Yulu Dex is expected to reduce the operating costs of delivery executives by almost 35-40 per cent.

Given that Yulu Dex doesn’t require a driving license, the 85 per cent unavailable gig economy workers are now available, thus alleviating the acute shortage of delivery executives, the key challenge faced by delivery services companies.

The range of the Yulu Dex is 60 Km per charge of the lithium-ion battery and the maximum speed is 25 Kmph. Its luggage carrying capacity is 12 Kg.