Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Digital India BHASHINI Division, RBI sign MOU for bringing multilingual access to banking

The proposed model will deliver strong contextual accuracy across multiple languages and support the creation of reference applications and voice-enabled interfaces.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 03:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 February 2026, 03:00 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRBIlanguages

Follow us on :

Follow Us