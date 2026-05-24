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'Digital sovereignty is now an industry necessity, not a regulatory checkbox': Rishi Aurora

In an interview with DH's Uma Kannan, IBM Consulting India & South Asia Managing Partner Rishi Aurora says digital sovereignty is emerging as a source of strategic strength for India.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 18:04 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 18:04 IST
Business NewsAIIBM

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