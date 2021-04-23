Dior to launch inter-season collection in June

Dior to launch inter-season collection in Athens in June

Last summer, Dior launched its cruise collection in Piazza del Duomo in Lecce, Italy

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Apr 23 2021, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2021, 14:53 ist
Dior logo at a storefront. Credit: Reuters File Photo

French fashion house Dior will hold a runway show on June 17 in Athens to launch its inter-season collection by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, it said Friday.

After several online-only fashion weeks in recent months, it was not clear if an audience would be present for the latest "cruise collection" show in Greece, with Dior saying only that it would be held "in full respect of health measures".

So-called cruise collections fall between usual spring/summer and autumn/winter collections -- and French houses often visit other countries for the launch.

"The house has chosen Athens, an exceptional destination, cradle of Western civilisation and European art, for its 2022 cruise collection," it said in a statement.

Last summer, Dior launched its cruise collection in Piazza del Duomo in Lecce, Italy with only "friends and family" invited.

The trip to Athens will pay homage to an iconic photo session at the Acropolis 70 years ago for an haute couture collection by Christian Dior.

Chanel's cruise collection is being launched online on May 4 with a film shot in southern France.

