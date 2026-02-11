<p>New Delhi: Net direct tax collection grew 9.4 per cent to about Rs 19.44 lakh crore in the current fiscal till February 10 on slower refunds and higher corporate tax mop-up.</p>.<p>Data released by the Income Tax Department on Wednesday showed that net corporate tax collection grew 14.51 per cent to Rs 8.90 lakh crore, while taxes from non-corporates, including individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), rose 5.91 per cent to about Rs 10.03 lakh crore.</p>.Tax relief likely as Bengaluru is added to 50% HRA exception list in I-T draft rules.<p>Securities Transaction Tax collection stood at Rs 50,279 crore between April 1 and February 10, almost flat as compared to the same period last year.</p>.<p>Tax refund issuance nosedived 18.82 per cent to Rs 3.34 lakh crore during the period.</p>.<p>Gross direct tax collection increased 4.09 per cent to Rs 22.78 lakh crore till February 10 of this fiscal. This includes gross corporate tax and non-corporate tax mop-up of Rs 10.88 lakh crore and Rs 11.39 lakh crore, respectively.</p>.Bengaluru: Corporations to survey malls, large buildings for property tax discrepancies.<p>In the Revised Estimates (RE) for current fiscal (2025-26), the government has projected its direct tax collection at Rs 24.84 lakh crore. </p>