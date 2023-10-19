Disney offers peek at ESPN profit and sports TV’s challenges

By Thomas Buckley

Profit at Walt Disney Co.’s sports TV networks fell 20 per cent through the first nine months of fiscal 2023, as the company provided the first peek at that business on a standalone basis.

Earnings at the sports-media unit, which includes the flagship ESPN network and related channels, fell to $1.48 billion in the nine months ended July 1, Disney said in a filing Wednesday. Sales declined 1.3 per cent to $13.2 billion.

The Burbank, California-based entertainment giant released separate results for the sports division as management seeks a strategic partner for the business. The numbers indicate a still very profitable operation, even amid the growing challenges of a weaker TV advertising market and subscribers canceling cable TV in favor of streaming services like Netflix Inc.

The sports unit generated operating income of $2.71 billion on sales of $17.3 billion in the previous fiscal year, the company said.

The results could help Disney attract outside investors, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Geetha Ranganathan said in a research note. The business could be worth as much as $22 billion, she said, based on the newly released numbers.