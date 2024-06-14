Home
Domestic air passenger traffic rises 4.4% to 1.37 crore in May

Scheduled domestic airlines carried around 1.32 crore passengers on domestic routes in the corresponding month of the previous year.
Abhilash Reddy
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 16:22 IST
Bengaluru: Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 4.4% month-on-month (MoM) to around 1.37 crore in May 2024, according to data released by  the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday.

Scheduled domestic airlines carried  around 1.32 crore passengers on domestic routes in the corresponding month of the previous year, reflecting a 3.79% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Between January and May this year, the airlines ferried 6.61 crore passengers, marking a 3.99% YoY growth from the 6.36 crore domestic air-travellers in the corresponding period las year, the DGCA statement added.

As for  on-time performance (OTP), Akasa Air led the way clocking 85.9%, followed by Vistara (81.9%), AIX Connect (74.9%), IndiGo (72.8%), Air India (68.4%), and SpiceJet (60.7%). On-Time Performance (OTP) of scheduled domestic airlines has been computed for four metro airports viz. Bangalore, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

May also saw IndiGo's market share increase to 61.6%, while Air India's dropped to 13.7% from 14.2% in April. Vistara maintained a 9.2% market share, but AIX Connect's share fell to 5.1% from 5.4%, according to DGCA. Likewise, Akasa Air's market share grew to 4.8% in May from 4.4% in April, while SpiceJet's market share declined to 4% from 4.7% the previous month.

In terms of Passenger Load Factor (which measures the capacity utilisation), SpiceJet led the airlines with 94.3% followed by Vistara (93.4%) and Akasa Air (90.3%).

Over 2 lakh passengers were affected by delays, cancellations and boarding-denials. Affected passengers were paid around Rs 7 crore as compensation and facilitation.

Published 14 June 2024, 16:22 IST
