Domestic air passenger traffic rises 4.4% to 1.37 crore in May

Bengaluru: Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 4.4% month-on-month (MoM) to around 1.37 crore in May 2024, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday.

Scheduled domestic airlines carried around 1.32 crore passengers on domestic routes in the corresponding month of the previous year, reflecting a 3.79% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Between January and May this year, the airlines ferried 6.61 crore passengers, marking a 3.99% YoY growth from the 6.36 crore domestic air-travellers in the corresponding period las year, the DGCA statement added.