Home

Domestic air passenger traffic touches new high

Last Updated 25 November 2023, 06:43 IST

New Delhi: Domestic air passenger traffic touched a new high on Thursday as airlines carried 4,63,417 people.

In November, the domestic air passenger traffic scaled new peaks at least four times.

"Post-Covid, India's domestic aviation's turnaround story has not just been overwhelming but inspiring as well."

"Positive attitude, progressive policies, and deep trust among passengers are taking it to new heights with every flight, every day," the civil aviation ministry said in a post on X on Friday.

As per official data, the total number of domestic passengers was 4,63,417 and the number of flight movements stood at 5,998 on Thursday (November 23).

In a post on X, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said a new record has been set in Indian domestic aviation.

Domestic air traffic had touched new peaks for three consecutive days -- November 18, 19 and 20.

(Published 25 November 2023, 06:43 IST)
