Domestic air traffic rises 5.7% to 1.31 crore in August: Official data

New Delhi: Indian airlines carried 1.31 crore passengers in August, an increase of 5.7 per cent compared to the year-ago period, according to official data released on Friday.

In August 2023, carriers had flown 1.24 crore domestic passengers while in July this year, the count stood at 1.29 crore.

The report released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed that last month, flight delays impacted 1,79,744 passengers with airlines shelling out around Rs 2.44 crore towards facilitation.