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Domestic air traffic rises to 4.37 cr in March quarter; flight delays hit 1.21 lakh passengers last month

In March this year, the air traffic inched up to 1.44 crore from 1.41 crore in February, but was lower than the 1.45 crore recorded in March 2025.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAirlines

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