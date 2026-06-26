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Domestic carriers losses may balloon to Rs 36,000-38,000 crore in FY27 on INR fall, increased costs: ICRA

The Indian aviation industry is estimated to have reported a net loss of Rs 32,000-34,000 crore in FY2026 much higher than ICRA's earlier estimates of Rs 17,000-18,000 crore.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 14:23 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 14:23 IST
Business NewsIndiaIcraIndian carriers

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