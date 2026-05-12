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Domestic circuits gain as PM’s appeal to curb foreign trips, global headwinds shape outbound travel

India’s outbound tourism continues to expand rapidly, with an estimated 3-4 crore Indians travelling abroad annually.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 09:47 IST
Business NewsTourisminternational travel

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