Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Domestic crude oil futures fall amid weak spot demand

Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 07:32 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsCrude Oil

Follow us on :

Follow Us