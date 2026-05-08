<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/middle-east/opec-agrees-in-principle-on-small-oil-output-quota-hike-without-uae-sources-say-3988585">Crude oil price</a> fell by Rs 49 to Rs 8,720 per barrel in the futures trade on Friday amid weak demand in the spot market.</p>.<p>On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil futures for the June delivery slipped by Rs 49, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 8,720 per barrel in a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-business-news">business </a>turnover of 4,755 lots.</p>.<p>Analysts said the prices fell after participants offloaded their holdings amid weak demand in the spot market.</p>.Crude oil futures rebound Rs 411 to Rs 9,272/barrel on strong global cues.<p>Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.70 per cent higher at USD 95.47 per barrel, while Brent Crude rose 1.02 per cent to USD 101.08 per barrel in New York.</p>