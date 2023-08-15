Domestic passenger traffic up by 24.7% in July

Following the trends in June 2023, scheduled airlines earned maximum revenue on the Delhi-Leh and sold the highest number of seats in the highest fare bucket on this route. Air India made 10.11% of its revenue in the highest fare bucket and sold 4.47 percent of seats in the highest fare bucket, followed by Vistara (7.67 per cent at 4.14 per cent seats) and IndiGo (6.45 per cent at 3.26 per cent seats).