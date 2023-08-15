Domestic passenger traffic up by 24.7% in July

The domestic air traffic volume in the month of July 2023 registered a monthly growth of 24.68 per cent, according to the latest data shared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). July marks the fifth straight month when domestic air traffic in India has surpassed pre-Covid levels in India. In July 2019, domestic airlines carried 1.19 crore passengers.
No-frills carrier IndiGo, which is also India’s largest airline in terms of fleet size and market share, carried 76.75 lakh passengers in July and continued to lead the market with a share of 63.4 per cent for the third straight month after the collapse of GoFirst, which stopped all operations on May 2.
Tata Group-owned Air India stood a distant second capturing a market share of 9.9 per cent while flying a total of 11.98 lakh passengers in July. Vistara, which is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, flew 10.20 lakh passengers with a market share of 8.4% while Air India's subsidiary AirAsia India, which is now known as AIX Connect, saw 9.01 lakh passengers flying accounting for 7.5 per cent of the total traffic during the reporting month.
The Air India group attained a consolidated market share of 25.8 per cent and carried 29.39 lakh passengers, according to the DGCA data.
Interestingly, the country’s youngest commercial airline Akasa Air continued to outpace SpiceJet for a second month in a row in terms of market share. In the month of July 2023, Akasa Air carried 6.24 lakh passengers, attaining a market share of 5.2 per cent. Cash-strapped SpiceJet, on the other hand, carried 5.04 lakh passengers while its market share slipped to 4.2 per cent.
SpiceJet, however, led the passenger load factor, or the occupancy rate last month hitting 88.9 per cent followed by Vistara (87 per cent,), Akasa Air (86.6 per cent), IndiGo (83.7 per cent,), Air India (84.2 per cent) and AirAsia India (82.3 per cent).
As many as 349 passenger complaints were received in July, data shows. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried was around 0.29.
IndiGo also clocked the highest on-time performance for July with 86.8 per cent of its flights on average departing or arriving on time at the four key airports-Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, as per DGCA data. Vistara (83.6 per cent) and AirAsia (83.2 per cent) were the second and third followed by Akasa Air (80.6%).
Following the trends in June 2023, scheduled airlines earned maximum revenue on the Delhi-Leh and sold the highest number of seats in the highest fare bucket on this route. Air India made 10.11% of its revenue in the highest fare bucket and sold 4.47 percent of seats in the highest fare bucket, followed by Vistara (7.67 per cent at 4.14 per cent seats) and IndiGo (6.45 per cent at 3.26 per cent seats).