Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Domestic passenger vehicle sales up 4% in May at 3,47,492 units: SIAM

Overall passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 3,34,537 units in May 2023.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 08:20 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 08:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

New Delhi: Passenger vehicle wholesales in India increased 4 per cent year-on-year in May to 3,47,492 units, as compared to the same month last year, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

Overall passenger vehicle (PV) dispatches from companies to dealers stood at 3,34,537 units in May 2023.

"Passenger vehicles have only witnessed a moderate growth, primarily owing to a high base effect of the previous year," the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement.

Two-wheeler sales rose 10 per cent to 16,20,084 units last month, as compared to 14,71,550 units in the year-ago period.

Three-wheeler dispatches rose 15 per cent to 55,763 units in May, as against 48,610 units in May 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2024, 08:20 IST
Business Newsautomobiles

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT