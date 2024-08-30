DoT proposes to drop penalty clause from new interception rule

As per the proposed rules, the DoT has removed provisions related to fines and suspension of telecom licences for violation of licence conditions pertaining to maintenance of secrecy, confidentiality of information and unauthorised interception of communications.



The new rules propose to mandate telecom entities involved in the process of interception to ensure that "adequate and effective internal safeguards are implemented to prevent any unauthorised interception of messages" and "confidentiality and secrecy is maintained in the matter of interception of messages".



"The telecommunication entity shall be responsible for any action of its employees, including its vendors, that results in any unauthorised interception, or any violation of these rules," the draft notification said.



The interception notification issued in 2007 under the Indian Telegraph Act mandated telecom entities involved in the process to take utmost care and precaution as interception of messages affects the "privacy of citizens".



The draft notification exempts the demonstration and testing of interception systems.



The DoT has retained the process of issuing interception as it was implemented earlier under the proposed rules. The union home secretary or state home secretary will have the power to issue an interception order. In unavoidable circumstances, a joint secretary level officer at the Centre may be authorised to issue the order.



However, a copy of the interception order issued by an IG-level officer will have to be submitted to the competent authority within three working days and if the competent authority will have to approve it within seven working days if they find it appropriate.



"If the competent authority does not confirm such interception order within seven working days from the date of issue, such interception shall forthwith cease, any messages intercepted shall not be used for any purpose, including as evidence in a court of law and copies of messages intercepted pursuant to such order shall be destroyed within two working days," the draft said.



The interception order will be valid only for 60 calendar days which may be renewed for a further period. However, no interception order shall remain in force for more than 180 calendar days.