Double trouble for Indigo with 2 engine shutdowns

Two IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft on Tuesday encountered a mid-air engine shutdown sending shockwaves through the cabin.
The first engine glitch happened in the Mumbai-bound Indigo flight from Madurai. The Airbus A321 (VT-IUJ) saw one of its Pratt & Whitney engines shut down in flight. In the second such instance a few hours later, another flight from Kolkata-Bengaluru reported a mid-air engine shutdown.
Both planes landed safely. While the flight 62-2012 to Mumbai landed at its destination, 6E-455 to Bengaluru returned back to its origin.
The aircraft are now grounded and the civil aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is evaluating the shutdowns.
The airline issued statements soon after, saying that “IndiGo flight 6E-2012 operating from Madurai to Mumbai had a technical issue prior to landing in Mumbai. The pilot prioritised the landing in Mumbai. The aircraft is held at Mumbai and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance.”
For the second incident, the airline said, “IndiGo flight 6E 455 from Kolkata to Bengaluru returned to Kolkata after take off due to a technical issue. The pilot followed standard operating procedures and landed back in Kolkata. An alternate aircraft is being arranged to bring the passengers to Bengaluru.”
About 40 aircraft of Indigo have remained grounded for months now owing to engine snags and P&W's inability to supply replacements. Go First had earlier this year squarely blamed the faulty P&W engines for the grounding of more than half of its fleet, and further the airline.
The engine maker had last month revealed that hundreds of its PW1100G engines will need to be returned and checked for microscopic cracks due to a rare condition in the powdered metal used to produce some of the engines’ high-pressure turbine disks.