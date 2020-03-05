Dow opens 2.5% lower, resuming downward slide on coronavirus fears

COVID-19: Dow opens 2.5% lower, resuming downward slide

  • Mar 05 2020, 20:23pm ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2020, 20:30pm ist
Wall Street stocks tumbled again in opening trading Thursday on fears of a global slowdown due to the coronavirus, extending the run of volatility that has dominated markets in recent weeks.

Shortly after the opening bell, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 2.5 percent, or nearly 700 points, at 26,404.14. The index surged nearly 1,200 points on Wednesday.

The broad-based S&P 500 also slumped 2.5 percent to 3,052.22, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 2.4 percent to 8,802.86.

