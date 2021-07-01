Dr Reddy's denied permission for Phase-3 Sputnik Light trial

India's drug regulatory body has denied permission to Dr Reddy’s to conduct phase 3 trials for Sputnik Light in India, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

