Dr Reddy's denied approval for Ph-3 Sputnik Light trial

Dr Reddy's denied permission for Phase-3 Sputnik Light trial

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 01 2021, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2021, 11:32 ist
A vial of Sputnik Light vaccine. Credit: Reuters Photo

India's drug regulatory body has denied permission to Dr Reddy’s to conduct phase 3 trials for Sputnik Light in India, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sputnik V
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

45 years on, Moa remains symbol of communist China

45 years on, Moa remains symbol of communist China

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

EU revives bloc-wide travel with Covid-19 pass

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Xi hails 'irreversible' rise of China at CPC centenary

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

Covid-19 in sewage: Should effluent reuse be stopped?

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

The internet eats up less energy than you might think

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Fuelled by variants, Covid-19 pandemic surges again

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

Scientists find new beetle in 230-million-year-old poop

 