Dream stock market debut for Vibhor Steel Tubes; shares zoom 181 pc

New Delhi: Shares of steel pipe manufacturer Vibhor Steel Tubes listed with a huge premium of 181 per cent on stock exchanges on Tuesday against the issue price of Rs 151.

The stock made its debut at Rs 425, climbing 181.46 per cent from the issue price on the NSE. On the BSE, shares of Vibhor Steel Tubes made its debut at Rs 421, reflecting a rally of 178.81 per cent from the issue price.

It further zoomed 192.72 per cent to Rs 442 apiece on the bourse.

In the morning trade, the company's market valuation stood at Rs 838.14 crore on the BSE.

In the morning session, the 30-share BSE Sensex benchmark rose 88.40 points or 0.12 per cent to 72,796.56, while NSE Nifty is marginally higher by 15 points to 22,122.10.