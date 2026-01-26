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'E-commerce, tech startups lead in sectoral hiring': TeamLease Services

It said this reflects structured workforce alignment following a high-growth phase, while sustaining strong expansion intent across digital commerce and SaaS ecosystems.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 20:24 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 20:24 IST
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