Ease of doing business: Sebi mulls relaxing enhanced disclosure framework for certain FPIs

The conditions are "proposed in order to ensure that the exemption is not misused through setting up of endowments for lesser known universities in jurisdictions where no or minimal disclosures are available. Further, the AUM criteria are being prescribed to ensure that only the well-funded and diversified funds are eligible for the exemption," Sebi said.

Proposing exemption in case of companies with no identified promoter and low FPI holdings, Sebi said that in case of listed companies without any identified promoter, the entire shareholding is classified as "public" and there is no risk of circumvention of MPS requirements. To that extent, there is room for relaxing the additional disclosure requirements for FPIs holding concentrated positions in such companies. However, the concerns regarding circumvention of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) norms would still persist, Sebi said.

Under the SAST requirements, any investor along with Persons Acting in Concert (PAC), acquiring more than 5 per cent shares or voting rights in a listed company is required to make the disclosures prescribed therein. Disclosures are further to be made for either increase or decrease in holding of 2 per cent thereafter. Further, holdings above 25 per cent would require an open offer to be made. Further, Sebi noted that the potential risk of circumvention of SAST regulations through the FPI route is mitigated by the adoption of an acceptable risk threshold of 3 per cent holding as against the SAST thresholds. "As long as the composite holdings of all such FPIs in the apex company (with no identified promoter) in the group is less than 3 per cent of the total equity share capital of the company, it would be exempted from the additional disclosure requirements.

Custodians and depositories will track the utilisation of this 3 per cent limit for companies without an identified promoter at the end of each day.