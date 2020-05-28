EasyJet says axing up to 30% staff on COVID-19 fallout

EasyJet says axing up to 30% of staff on COVID-19 fallout

AFP
AFP, London,
  May 28 2020
  • updated: May 28 2020, 12:13 ist

British no-frills airline EasyJet said Thursday that it will axe up to 4,500 jobs, or 30 per cent of its workforce, as coronavirus ravages demand and grounds planes worldwide.

"To affect the restructure of our business, EasyJet will shortly launch an employee consultation process on proposals to reduce staff numbers by up to 30 per cent, reflecting the reduced fleet, the optimisation of our network and bases, improved productivity as well as the promotion of more efficient ways of working," it said in a statement.

A spokesman added that the jobs cuts would impact up to 4,500 of the airline's 15,000 staff.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
United Kingdom

