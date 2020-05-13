Economic Package: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces EPF contribution relief for businesses and workers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama announced Rs 2,500 crore in EPF support for businesses and workers for 3 more months.

Sitharaman said that this will provide liquidity relief for all EPF establishments, relaxation on 12% employer and employee contribution will be extended by 3 months.

The finance minister said that this package will provide more take-home salary and relief to employers for the next 3 months.

She said that statutory PF contribution by employers and employees will be reduced from 12% to 10% but PSUs continue to contribute 12% towards EPF. Public sector employees however will only contribute 10% like private-sector employees.