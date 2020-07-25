Economic recovery post-Covid-19 will not be quick: RBI

A systemic risk survey conducted by RBI to capture experts’ perceptions on the major risks being faced by the financial system says about 63% of the respondents predicted that the economic recovery post Covid-19 is likely to be U-shaped, meaning immediate fall followed by a longer period to recover.

The report comes a day after the finance ministry had predicted a V-shaped or quick recovery of the Indian economy.

None of the participants in the RBI survey that included market participants, financial intermediaries, academicians and rating agencies, predicted a V-shaped recovery for the Covid-infected economy of India.

Respondents opined that while most sectors face sizeable and immediate revenue losses, the adverse impact is seen in sectors where consumption spending is discretionary in nature.

The survey results pointed to five sectors – tourism and hospitality, aviation, realestate and construction, automobiles and MSMEs were adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Within the tourism sector, about 90% of the respondents said that the prospects of recovery within the sector in the next 6 months appeared bleak.

The aviation sector appeared to be a close second, with about 85% of the respondents categorising future prospects as bleak.

Supply chain disruptions and decreasing consumer spending/confidence were the top two concerns of the participants, followed by worries about a global recession and the financial impact of liquidity/capital on operations.

Bad loans may increase

The total bad loans of the Indian banks is likely to rise by six percentage points to 14.7% by the end of the current financial year, the Reserve Bank of India Friday warned, citing a worrying trend of bad loans accumulation with small borrowers of late.

The report said macro stress tests for credit risk indicate the gross NPA ratio of all banks may increase from 8.5% in March 2020 to 12.5% March 2021 under the baseline scenario.