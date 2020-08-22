Economists plead with NSO to fix retail inflation methodology

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) signalling almost an end to the interest rate cut cycle, economists have pleaded with the National Statistical Office (NSO) to fix the “broken” consumer price inflation methodology that is “playing havoc” with the monetary policy decisions.

Economists at India’s largest public-sector lender the State Bank of India (SBI) and ICICI Securities have alleged that NSO has been extrapolating the price trends of the overall CPI basket, which are largely driven by food and fuel, to clothing, footwear and the likes, where no data is available. This exercise distorts the headline inflation number.

“We plead with the NSO to fix the broken CPI methodology that is playing havoc with policy decisions. The minutes of the MPC meeting make a forceful case for shifting to a chain-based price index for measuring price level, as is the practice in most developed countries given the change in consumer preferences,” a group of economists from SBI said in a report.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, SBI’s group chief economic adviser had earlier questioned the use of the imputation methodology, claiming it had led to underreporting of inflation.

“Extrapolating price trends of overall CPI basket (which were largely driven by food and fuel subgroups) to key core components such as miscellaneous and clothing, footwear is confounding,” A Prasanna and Abhishek Upadhyay, economists at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, wrote in a report recently.

The RBI gauges consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation to take decisions on its monetary policy.

The minutes of the MPC Meeting makes a forceful case for shifting to a chain based price index for measuring price level, as is the practice in most developed countries given the change in consumer preferences, the SBI economists said.

In the chain based method, there is no fixed base period. The year immediately preceding the one for which the price index has to be calculated is assumed as the base year. Thus, for the year 2020, the base year would be 2019.