70% startups entered space business in last 2 years: Economic Survey

India aims to grab a bigger share of the global space market riding high on private participation involving start-ups, nearly 70 per cent of whom entered the space business in the last two years after the Centre made a few key policy changes in the strategic sector, according to the Economic Survey 2021-22.

In the space sector, there are currently 101 start-ups, of which 47 entered into the field in 2021 and 21 in 2020. In comparison, there were only 23 such companies between 2012 and 2018.

“With the private sector participation, the Indian space sector is expected to capture a larger share of the global space economy, which is close to $447 billion in 2020. At present, India accounts for only about 2% of the space economy, much behind the main players – the USA and China,” the Survey said.

Five private satellites have been tested by the ISRO so far and the space regulatory agency received nearly 40 proposals from non-government and private agencies.

Such private participation in the Indian space sector happened following a pattern seen across the globe in which space is witnessing a transition from being a government-driven sector to an area where the private sector is undertaking end-to-end space activities.

“With such a transition in mind, the government in 2020 undertook reforms in the space sector, which envisages the private sector to act as a co-traveler in the exploration of outer space and also in providing space-based services,” said the Survey, presented in the Parliament.

The reforms involve empowering New Space India Limited – the public sector undertaking of the space sector – to 'own' the operational launch vehicle and space assets of ISRO and creating a regulatory body called IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) that acts as a promoter of space activities by the non-governmental and private entities.

The NSIL now acts as an aggregator of user requirements and commitments (Tata Sky has committed to use the facilities of an upcoming ISRO satellite GSAT-24) whereas IN-SPACe prepares the launch manifest taking the requirements of ISRO, NSIL and the private sector into account.

“The third vital step has been in providing a predictable, forward-looking, well defined and enabling regulatory regime for space activities in the country. The first to be updated were the SpaceCom and SpaceRS policies, liberalizing the traditional satellite communication and remote sensing sectors, respectively, thus enabling entrepreneurs and industries to take up end-to-end activities in these domains,” it said.

