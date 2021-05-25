Abu Dhabi expected to raise $2 billion in its first bond deal of 2021

Abu Dhabi is expected to sell $2 billion in seven-year US dollar-denominated bonds on Tuesday and has tightened the price guidance by 20 basis points after it received over $6 billion in orders, a document showed.
Guidance was revised to 50-55 bps over US Treasuries from 70-75 bps over Treasuries earlier in the day, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal, which is expected to launch later in the day.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe