Abu Dhabi expected to raise $2 billion in its first bond deal of 2021

Abu Dhabi may raise $2 bn in its first 2021 bond deal

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • May 25 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: May 25 2021, 21:52 ist
Abu Dhabi is expected to sell $2 billion in seven-year US dollar-denominated bonds on Tuesday and has tightened the price guidance by 20 basis points after it received over $6 billion in orders, a document showed.

Guidance was revised to 50-55 bps over US Treasuries from 70-75 bps over Treasuries earlier in the day, according to the document from one of the banks on the deal, which is expected to launch later in the day.

