Apple ends Barclays credit-card partnership ahead of new devices

  Sep 15 2020, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2020, 21:56 ist
Apple Inc on Tuesday ended its long-time card partnership with Barclays Plc, a move designed to focus attention on its own Apple Card product-financing plans, Bloomberg News reported, citing a memo sent to employees.

Apple users will no longer have the option to apply for the credit card in retail stores or through the company's website starting Sept. 15, the same day it plans to announce two new Apple Watch models and a new iPad Air, Bloomberg said.

Apple also told staff existing cardholders can keeping using the card as a normal credit card, according to the report.

Apple and Barclays did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

