Bharat Electronics Limited to help with ventilators, but no concrete plans yet, officials say

As the country prepares to ramp up the manufacturing of medical ventilators to reduce the mortality rate of coronavirus, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) said it has been approached to provide material support.

A source within the company said that the company had been approached on Thursday by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to help provide electronics components.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The move comes amid a drop off in the imports of electronic components, primarily from China, which has been a source of sensors, chips and microcontrollers. The lack of a homegrown electronics industry is said to be affecting plans to upscale the indigenous manufacture of ventilators, which are critical for addressing pneumonia, a primary cause for mortality among COVID-19 patients.

However, BEL was quick to quash media reports which have stated that the company will soon be manufacturing ventilators. “This is all premature. There is nothing down on paper yet. It will take a few more days before the company’s involvement becomes clear,” the source said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Dr A K Singh, the Director General of Life Sciences, DRDO Headquarters, New Delhi, explained that BEL had other companies had been approached because the major Indian manufacturer of ventilators, the Mysuru-based Skanray Technologies Private Ltd, is currently able to only manufacture a peak of 5,000 units per month.

“DRDO had originally developed indigenous ventilator technology about 8-9 years ago. The technology was subsequently transferred to a company in Coimbatore, which was, in turn, bought out by Skanray Technologies. To enhance the capacity of existing technology and to hasten the process, they approached DRDO, which is now provisioning various critical components, either through alternatives or getting them manufactured through our industrial base, or helping them in tweaking the design. We are holding their hands on this,” Dr Singh told DH.

The DRDO official declined to shed light on the exact number of ventilators to be produced, saying that the Ministry of Health will decide a cap figure. “What I can say is that the numbers will be in the tens of thousands,” he said.

Also Read: Slashed interest rate needs quick transmission: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In a statement, Skanray said it is drawing up plans to locally assemble nearly one lakh ventilators in India. According to Dr Singh, Skanray is set to get the order to commence manufacturing within a day or two.

Tata Industries could also partner with Skanray and DRDO to increase production, Dr Singh added.