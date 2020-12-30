Bitcoin hits record $28,600 as 2020 rally powers on

Bitcoin on Wednesday hit a record $28,599.99, taking gains this year past 295% amid heightened interest from bigger investors.
The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.7% at $28,375. Since breaking $20,000 for the first time on December 16 it has surged by nearly half.
Bitcoin has increasingly seen demand from larger U.S. investors, in particular, attracted by its perceived inflation-hedging qualities and the potential for quick gains, as well as expectations it would become a mainstream payments method.
