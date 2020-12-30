Bitcoin hits record $28,600 as 2020 rally powers on

Bitcoin hits record $28,600 as 2020 rally powers on

The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.7% at $28,375

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Dec 30 2020, 13:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 13:34 ist
Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin. Credit: Reuters

Bitcoin on Wednesday hit a record $28,599.99, taking gains this year past 295% amid heightened interest from bigger investors.

The world's most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.7% at $28,375. Since breaking $20,000 for the first time on December 16 it has surged by nearly half.

Bitcoin has increasingly seen demand from larger U.S. investors, in particular, attracted by its perceived inflation-hedging qualities and the potential for quick gains, as well as expectations it would become a mainstream payments method.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bitcoin
cryptocurrency

What's Brewing

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt

Anxiety marks year-end plans

Anxiety marks year-end plans

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'

 