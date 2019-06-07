Budget 2019: What is Plan and Non-plan Expenditure?

Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s first full-time female Finance Minister, will present the first budget of Narendra Modi-led government's second term on July 5.

Taking up the crucial Finance Ministry portfolio, Sitharaman has a big task at hand. In her new role, the former defence minister needs to address issues such as economic slowdown, unemployment rate which is at a 45-year high, severe agrarian crisis, NPAs marring the banking sector.

While all eyes will be on Budget 2019, it is imperative for people to know the key terms associated with the annual exercise.

Here’s a lowdown on some of the important terms to help understand the Budget.

Plan and Non-Plan Expenditure

Plan expenditure refers to the government’s estimated spends in a fiscal year, keeping in mind five-year plans such as the building of infrastructure, environment, science and technology. The plan expenditures are estimated after several rounds of discussions between the Planning Commission and the relevant ministries.

Non-plan Expenditure is the spend budgeted for payment of wages and salaries, interest, subsidies, grants to States and Union Territories governments, pensions, police, defence personnel, among others. In other words, it is the money needed by the government for routine functioning. It includes both revenue expenditures and capital expenditures.

