Budget 2022: Eye on poll-bound states, focus on implementation of schemes

Ahead of crucial polls to five states, the Union Budget is likely to be a people-pleaser with infrastructure and developmental announcements focused on poll-bound states apart from a spending push.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on February 1.

Official sources told The Indian Express that incentivising the new personal income tax regime is a key agenda for the year instead of overhauling the older system's slabs.

Government officials also told the publication that the ministry is keen to focus on implementation of existing reforms than new schemes. On investments, bigger slices of the pie will likely land on the plates of election-going states.

"In election states of Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab, greater focus is being put on road and railways and health projects while some port sector related investments and decisions will benefit Goa,” the official told IE.

The Budget is also likely to underline state expenses on investment, infrastructure and funding for central schemes.

"Now with another wave of Covid coming in and restrictions being imposed by states, the recovery requires another push from spending more. For that, states are expected to get some tweaks to funding patterns and borrowing in order to have more funds to spend,” another official said.

In the run-up to the Budget, state governments had urged the Centre to increase the latter's share in Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) from the current 40-50 per cent.

Some states also wanted the compensation period under the GST to be increased.

The GST compensation to states for revenue shortfall resulting from subsuming of local taxes such as VAT in the uniform national tax Goods and Services Tax (GST) will end in June next year.

Spending and making more income disposable to to boost and incentivise consumption will be the key area for the finance ministry. The government may consider incremental tax benefits to increase net disposable income of the citizens in order to boost demand when it tables the Budget.

However, on whether the government should go for fiscal consolidation or continue with stimulus measures, former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan said that India's fiscal situation, even coming into the pandemic, was not good and this is why the finance minister cannot spend freely now.

While the government must spend where necessary at this time to alleviate the pain in the most troubled areas of the economy, he said, "We must target the spending carefully so that we do not run huge deficits."

(With agency inputs)

