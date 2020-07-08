Cabinet okays Rs 12,450cr-infusion in PSU insurance cos

Cabinet approves infusion of Rs 12,450 crore in three PSU insurance firms

Post the merger, the entity will be the largest insurance company in the country.

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh
  Jul 08 2020, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 16:39 ist
The respective boards of the three companies have already given their in-principal approvals for the merger.

The Union Cabinet Wednesday approved capital infusion Rs 12,450 crore in three public sector general insurance companies – Oriental Insurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company Limited.

According to sources these three insurance companies will be merged after the capital infusion, and post the merger, the entity will be the largest insurance company in the country.

The move is expected to improve their solvency ratio and prepare them for the merger.

The government aims to complete merger of three state-owned general insurance companies by March 2021.

The merger proposal was mooted in the Budget of 2018-19 by then finance minister Arun Jaitley. However, the merger process could not be completed due to various reasons, including poor financial health of the firms.

In this year’s Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced capital infusion of Rs 6,950 crore into these insurance firms.

The government had earlier in February infused Rs 2,500 crore in the insurance firms.

