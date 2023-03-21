Central PSUs post Rs 1.54 lakh crore loss in 5 years

Central Public Sector Enterprises posted a cumulative loss of Rs 1.54 lakh crore in five years from FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad informed parliament on Tuesday.

In 2017-18, out of the total 248 Central Public Sector Enterprises, 72 posted losses. This number declined to 69 in 2018-19, but rose sharply to 2019-20. The number of loss-making PSUs stood at 76 in 2020-21, the year impacted by Covid pandemic. In 2021-22, the number of loss-making PSUs declined to 59.

The aggregate losses of Central Public Sector Enterprises declined to Rs 14,586 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 44,239 crore recorded in 2019-20, Karad said in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.