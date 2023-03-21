Central PSUs post Rs 1.54 lakh crore loss in 5 years

Central PSUs post Rs 1.54 lakh crore loss in 5 years

In 2017-18, out of the total 248 Central Public Sector Enterprises, 72 posted losses. This number declined to 69 in 2018-19, but rose sharply to 2019-20

Gyanendra Keshri
Gyanendra Keshri, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 21 2023, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2023, 23:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Central Public Sector Enterprises posted a cumulative loss of Rs 1.54 lakh crore in five years from FY 2017-18 to FY 2021-22, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad informed parliament on Tuesday.  

In 2017-18, out of the total 248 Central Public Sector Enterprises, 72 posted losses. This number declined to 69 in 2018-19, but rose sharply to 2019-20. The number of loss-making PSUs stood at 76 in 2020-21, the year impacted by Covid pandemic. In 2021-22, the number of loss-making PSUs declined to 59.

The aggregate losses of Central Public Sector Enterprises declined to Rs 14,586 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 44,239 crore recorded in 2019-20, Karad said in written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
PSU

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space

Ingredients for life on Earth likely came from space

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

Kerala farmers’ many tricks to save crops

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

No freedom on the horizon for Bangkok's 'mall gorilla'

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Global Indian restaurants to serve more millet foods

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

Long Covid linked with risk of 'face blindness': Study

As population booms, where are India's working women?

As population booms, where are India's working women?

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

A 'disturbing' find on remote island: plastic rocks

 