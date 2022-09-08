Centre imposes 20% export duty on rice

Centre imposes 20% export duty on rice

The export duty will, however, not be imposed on basmati and parboiled rice

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 08 2022, 20:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2022, 20:54 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

India imposed a 20 per cent duty on the export of rice to calm down domestic prices from flaring up at a time when the Centre is running the world's largest food distribution programme for the poor.

The levy will be imposed on the shipments from India from Friday, September 9.

"The export duty will, however, not be imposed on basmati and parboiled rice," a government notification said on Thursday evening.

"The levy will be imposed on the export of rice in the husk (paddy or rough), husked brown rice, semi-milled or wholly-milled rice, whether or not polished or glazed" (other than parboiled and basmati rice), said the notification issued by the finance ministry.

The food ministry appeared to have suggested such a levy in order to have ample stock for food distribution under Pradhan Manti Garib Kalyan Yojana, a scheme of free distribution of food for the county's over 80 crore poor started by the Centre during Covid-19.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Economy & Business
Exports
rice
India News

What's Brewing

'Gaddi' dogs: Army's best friend on the LoC in Kashmir

'Gaddi' dogs: Army's best friend on the LoC in Kashmir

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Congress leaders begin 3,570-km padyatra to unite India

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Miandad to Naseem: Pakistan's five six-shooting heroes

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

Jakarta's 'zombie' train confronts traffic apocalypse

 