Centre’s April-May fiscal deficit at 11.8% of full year target

The central government’s fiscal deficit in April-May 2023 period narrowed to 11.8 per cent of the full-year budget estimate for 2023-24 as against 12.3 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of the last year helped by better-than-expected Rs 87,416 crore dividend from the RBI even though tax revenue remained subdued.

According to data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) on Friday, the fiscal deficit in the first two months of 2023-24 stood at Rs 2.10 lakh crore, which is 11.8 per cent of the full-year target of Rs 17.87 lakh crore.

In April-May 2022 period the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 2 lakh crore. However, as a proportion of its full-year target it was higher at 12.3 per cent.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between the total expenditure and revenue of the government. A sharp jump in non-tax revenue has helped in keeping the fiscal deficit under limit in the first two months of the current financial year.

The total revenue receipts in the first two months of the fiscal stood at Rs 4.15 lakh crore. Out of this tax revenue was Rs 2.78 lakh crore and non-tax revenue stood at Rs 1.34 lakh crore and Rs 2,991 crore of non-debt capital receipts.

Tax revenue in the April-May period was 11.9 per cent of the full-year target, while non-tax revenue stood at 44.6 per cent of the budgeted estimate for the entire year.

While tax revenues reported a contraction of 9.6 per cent, non-tax revenues surged by 173 per cent boosted by the RBI dividend, amidst a 4.3 per cent decline in revenue expenditure, and a 56.7 per cent year-on-year expansion in capex, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA.

Gross tax collections rose by a mild 4.4 per cent YoY in May 2023, amid a sharp 17.6 per cent contraction in corporate tax collections, offsetting the buoyancy in GST collections. The weakness in corporate tax collections has dragged down tax revenues during April-May 2023.

Total expenditure incurred by the Government of India in April-May 2023 period stood at Rs 6.25 lakh crore, which is 13.9 per cent of the full-year budgetary estimate for 2023-24. Out of this total expenditure, Rs 4,58,189 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 1,67,789 crore is on Capital Account.

Out of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 1,10,663 crore is on account of interest payments and Rs 55,316 crore is on account of major subsidies, according to a statement released by the union finance ministry.

“Higher than budgeted dividend surplus transfer of Rs 874.2 billion from the RBI is likely to provide some cushion to meet any undershooting in other revenues streams including disinvestment or potential overshooting in expenses, relative to respective budget estimates, such as MGNREGA,” said Nayar.

In the union budget presented in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to bring down the fiscal deficit to 5.9 per cent of GDP in 2023-24 from 6.4 per cent recorded in 2022-23. The government targets to bring the fiscal deficit further down to 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-26.